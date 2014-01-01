What's new

Breaking : Mass stabbing attack in Birmingham.

Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
9,524
-9
7,880
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302487800017760257

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302503868580990977


The force said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre - with a number of other stabbings reported in the area shortly after at 12:30am on (Sunday 6 September).

A number of people have been injured but police were unable to say 'how many or how serious'.

All emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.

This has been declared a major incident.

www.birminghammail.co.uk

Live updates - multiple stabbings in city centre declared 'major incident'

West Midlands Police remain at the scene on Sunday morning
www.birminghammail.co.uk www.birminghammail.co.uk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I Mass Protest breaks out in Michigan against covid-19 lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus 9
Dubious Chaos in France: One killed as mass protests break out across France over fuel prices Europe & Russia 11
tonyget Mass Riot Breaks At Samsung Display Plant In Vietnam China & Far East 19
kalu_miah Breaking: Secret plan finalized for mass killing opposition leaders/activists by BGB, RAB and DB Bangladesh Defence Forum 56
Morpheus PSX Breaks 15 Year Long Volume Record Pakistan Economy 1
beijingwalker Pakistan a fake democracy, India needs to break Pak’s nexus with China, says self-exiled Uyghur leader World Affairs 215
Get Ya Wig Split BREAKING: 6 B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft are flying over all 30 #NATO Allies today! World Affairs 10
zeroboy BREAKING STEREOTYPES | Story of Three Pakistani Sisters Driving Rickshaw General Photos & Multimedia 26
Get Ya Wig Split BREAKING NEWS: Apple is now a $2 trillion company Americas 6
M When Kamala Harris asked aunt in India to break coconuts for her good luck at Hindu temple Read mo Central & South Asia 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top