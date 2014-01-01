Breaking : Mass stabbing attack in Birmingham.

Live updates - multiple stabbings in city centre declared 'major incident' West Midlands Police remain at the scene on Sunday morning

The force said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre - with a number of other stabbings reported in the area shortly after at 12:30am on (Sunday 6 September).A number of people have been injured but police were unable to say 'how many or how serious'.All emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.This has been declared a major incident.