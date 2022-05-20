Breaking: LHC issues notices to Hamza, others on petitions challenging his election as CM

LHC issues notices to Hamza, others on petitions challenging his election as CM PTI lawyer argues Punjab CM lacks required number of votes to be CM in light of SC's interpretation of Article 63-A.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to Hamza Shehbaz and others on separate petitions filed by the PTI and PML-Q's Chaudhry Parvez Elahi requesting the court to declare his election as Punjab chief minister "illegal" and to restrain him from working in that capacity.The PTI had filed a petition yesterday, while Punjab Assembly speaker Elahi submitted his today, which his lawyer, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, said in a comment to Dawn.com is identical to PTI's.