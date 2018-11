Well,,pardon me for the "breaking" title.

Just want the attention of Indian posters here.

Kindly vote n cite the reasons.

Guys this is internet,,u r anonymous,,post unapologetically,,,put forth ur views.

Thanks.

Ps-i expect pakistanis to refrain from posting or voting here,,,,but if they do,which they most probably will,,,i want Indian posters to ignore them.

Click to expand...