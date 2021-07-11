What's new

BREAKING! Kandahar has been captured!

Agha Sher said:
Reports are coming in - mass retreat by army towards the airport
Not a huge surprise given what I read at The Guardian today about the fall of Ghazni: The police chief and even the Governor defected to the Taliban some hours ago.
This is beyond shocking!
 
Meengla said:
Not a huge surprise given what I read at The Guardian today about the fall of Ghazni: The police chief and even the Governor defected to the Taliban some hours ago.
This is beyond shocking!
But as per Kabul regime supporters Pakistan is responsible for all this. They don't have any of their own fault
 
If true then fantastic news. Kabul cannot survive with such a total collapse in moral of the ANA.

Amercan empire definitively defeated by the Taliban.
 
Even if not it will fall tonight. Students are in Central shaheedan Square strolling around. But they also must get the airport and soon
 
Mrc said:
Even if not it will fall tonight. Students are in Central shaheedan Square strolling around. But they also must get the airport and soon
The airport is outside of the city tho.. It has technically fallen entirely Hence the airport is outside of the city
 
Areesh said:
But as per Kabul regime supporters Pakistan is responsible for all this. They don't have any of their own fault
Pakistan's role has been crucial. No hiding that fact and without Pakistan's covert help and sheltering the Taliban these swift Taliban advances would not have been possible. Pakistan has recently made the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing a no fly zone for the Afghan airforce, as an example. Yes, maybe some years down the road, Kabul would be as threatened as already now. But ultimately, it is the failure of the Afghan leadership and that should not be a surprise: Look at their history after the overthrow of King Zahir Shah in 1973/74. Americans had their prestige on line and everyone in America was rightly dreading a Vietnam II but that is where things are leading toward right now. Even if most of the American trillion dollars ended up back in America, a fraction of that should have made a more competent Afghan setup! It didn't! The only silver lining for Afghanistan is that in the last 20 years there are many more educated and well connected people to pull Afghanistan forward. I hope them the best.
 
Meengla said:
Pakistan's role has been crucial. No hiding that fact and without Pakistan's covert help and sheltering the Taliban these swift Taliban advances would not have been possible. Pakistan has recently made the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing a no fly zone for the Afghan airforce, as an example. Yes, maybe some years down the road, Kabul would be as threatened as already now. But ultimately, it is the failure of the Afghan leadership and that should not be a surprise: Look at their history after the overthrow of King Zahir Shah in 1973/74. Americans had their prestige on line and everyone in America was rightly dreading a Vietnam II but that is where things are leading toward right now. Even if most of the American trillion dollars ended up back in America, a fraction of that should have made a more competent Afghan setup! It didn't! The only silver lining for Afghanistan is that in the last 20 years there are many more educated and well connected people to pull Afghanistan forward. I hope them the best.
1. Lack of engaging pakistan fears of afghanistan claiming half of pakistan TTP BLA
2. Opium
3. Corruption leading to 90% ghost soldiers

This is nothing to do with pakistan..

You can see talis doing nothing just walking into the cities..there is no fighting
 
