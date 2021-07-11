BREAKING! Kandahar has been captured!

Areesh said: But as per Kabul regime supporters Pakistan is responsible for all this. They don't have any of their own fault Click to expand...

Pakistan's role has been crucial. No hiding that fact and without Pakistan's covert help and sheltering the Taliban these swift Taliban advances would not have been possible. Pakistan has recently made the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing a no fly zone for the Afghan airforce, as an example. Yes, maybe some years down the road, Kabul would be as threatened as already now. But ultimately, it is the failure of the Afghan leadership and that should not be a surprise: Look at their history after the overthrow of King Zahir Shah in 1973/74. Americans had their prestige on line and everyone in America was rightly dreading a Vietnam II but that is where things are leading toward right now. Even if most of the American trillion dollars ended up back in America, a fraction of that should have made a more competent Afghan setup! It didn't! The only silver lining for Afghanistan is that in the last 20 years there are many more educated and well connected people to pull Afghanistan forward. I hope them the best.