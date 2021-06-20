What's new

Breaking-- J&K to be given full statehood back by Modi (No special status/priviledges)

What about demographic change and ethnic cleansing? India shouldnt be allowed to settle Indians in IoK before fate of Kashmir is decided through vote.
 
No demographic change.
All Indian states (except north eastern one) allow outsiders to buy land and none have faced any demographic changes
 
You can only ensure no demographic change using AK47 and IED. Even pistols and hand grenades can do it. This is now up to the Kashmiri people - they are alone.
 
All states have faced demographic change. West Bengal is flooded with Hindi speaking North Indians. If they had a small population like Kashmir it would no longer be a Bengali state now.
 
