Breaking : Israeli ship attacked, two dead

Israeli ship targeted in attack off Oman coast, says UK military


The British military says an Israeli-owned merchant ship has been targeted in an attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said the vessel came under attack late on Thursday near the island of Masirah, about 280 kilometers northeast of the Omani port of Duqm and more than 300 kilometers southeast of Oman's capital, Muscat.

Israeli ship targeted in attack off Oman coast, says UK military

The British military says an Israeli-owned ship has come under attack off the coast of Oman.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421082443528953859

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421029622486032387

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421082639860211712
 
This sends a strong message to anyone doing business with the Israelis on the seas : They are not safe.

Should hit the Zionists financially.
 
