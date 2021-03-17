Breaking : Israeli ship attacked, two dead

Israeli ship targeted in attack off Oman coast, says UK military

Israeli ship targeted in attack off Oman coast, says UK military The British military says an Israeli-owned ship has come under attack off the coast of Oman.

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said the vessel came under attack late on Thursday near the island of Masirah, about 280 kilometers northeast of the Omani port of Duqm and more than 300 kilometers southeast of Oman's capital, Muscat.