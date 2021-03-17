Breaking : Israeli ship attacked, two dead

Dariush the Great
Jan 28, 2020
Israeli ship targeted in attack off Oman coast, says UK military
The British military says an Israeli-owned merchant ship has been targeted in an attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.
The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said the vessel came under attack late on Thursday near the island of Masirah, about 280 kilometers northeast of the Omani port of Duqm and more than 300 kilometers southeast of Oman's capital, Muscat.
