its a significant move by ISIS, if i am not wrong Tora bora is close to Pakistan Border ..what more weird is that today US killed a Haqqani commander inside Pakistan and yet they keep a blind eye over ISIS advancements .. now i refused to believe that US has no information about the intense battle been fought between ISIS and Taliban over a large area that include a large Forces from both Sides .. @jhungary what will you say about this bro ? why US is keeping a blind eye over ISIS in Afghanistan ?