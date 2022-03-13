Breaking...........Indian personnel arrested.... for unauthorised launch of missile

Breaking.............



A number of Indian armed forces personnel have been arrested for suspected links to extremist groups.



They are suspected of interference in the guidance system of brahmos missile, causing it to go into Pakistani territory.



Additional, Indian govt has had to field very aggressive questions from its strategic partners, who want questions answered.



All personnel will in all likelihood be courtmartialed in secret, already family members of arrested personnel have been put under sever pressure for secrecy, Indian media have also been told to keep silent, this is an evolving story.



Pakistani agencies are monitoring the situation on a minute to minute basis.