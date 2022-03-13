What's new

Breaking...........Indian personnel arrested.... for unauthorised launch of missile

Breaking.............

A number of Indian armed forces personnel have been arrested for suspected links to extremist groups.

They are suspected of interference in the guidance system of brahmos missile, causing it to go into Pakistani territory.

Additional, Indian govt has had to field very aggressive questions from its strategic partners, who want questions answered.

All personnel will in all likelihood be courtmartialed in secret, already family members of arrested personnel have been put under sever pressure for secrecy, Indian media have also been told to keep silent, this is an evolving story.

Pakistani agencies are monitoring the situation on a minute to minute basis.
 
A Hindutva terrorist attack designed to start WW3. Or a cover up to hide technical deficiency in Brahmos?
 
Personnel had virulent hatred for the minority communities in India and the wider world, more potential incidents could happen.
 
Pakistan needs to make a diplomatic push to highlight the poor controls on the Indian side. What if those were nuclear armed? Will EU and USA sell weapons to a nuclear armed state with poor controls on its munitions. This could start WW3 and risk to them as well.
 

