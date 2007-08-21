What's new

Breaking- Indian consulate in Kandahar remains functional

Akatosh

Apr 26, 2021
India evacuates some staff from Afghanistan's Kandahar consulate due to deteriorating security situation
10:01 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's Kandahar, some staff of the Indian embassy has been evacuated, said diplomatic sources on Sunday.Meanwhile, the emergency services of the consulate remain operational.However, diplomatic sources stated that reports of shutting of Indian Consulate in Kandahar, Afghanistan are incorrect. And the mission remains functional, they added. India had earlier hinted that it will bring back its nationals and officials from Afghanistan if the security situation worsens as the Taliban is making advances and capturing more provinces.
India has its embassy in Kabul along with the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar where it has over 500 staff deployed.

India evacuates staff from Afghanistan's Kandahar consulate due to deteriorating security situation

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's Kandahar, some staff of the Indian embassy has been evacuated, said diplomatic sources on Sunday.
graphican

Jul 21, 2009
India cannot afford to stand against the Taliban anymore. So RAW and India's terrorism support network would've been removed. People who stamp passports may still be working.
 
