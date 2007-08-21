Breaking- Indian consulate in Kandahar remains functional

India evacuates staff from Afghanistan's Kandahar consulate due to deteriorating security situation New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's Kandahar, some staff of the Indian embassy has been evacuated, said diplomatic sources on Sunday.

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan's Kandahar, some staff of the Indian embassy has been evacuated, said diplomatic sources on Sunday.And the mission remains functional, they added. India had earlier hinted that it will bring back its nationals and officials from Afghanistan if the security situation worsens as the Taliban is making advances and capturing more provinces.India has its embassy in Kabul along with the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar where it has over 500 staff deployed.