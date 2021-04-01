BREAKING: India signs $11.8 Billion Deal for additional 76 Rafale jets

Updated 08:34 1st April by Balance Singh

In a move likely to massively bolster it's strength against China and Pakistan, India today concluded an initial $11.8 Billion with France for the supply of an additional 76 Rafale Fighter jets. Amid much secrecy the Prime Minister's Office and the IAF again directly negotiated a government to government deal directly with French premier Emmanuel Macron.Sources close to the PMO indicated that the personal relationship between Prime Minister Modi and the French leader was instrumental in closing the deal.Not only will the additional aircraft go a long way in halting the decline in IAF squadron numbers, but also give the IAF a massive boost against China after...