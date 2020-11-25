What's new

Breaking- India gets two MQ-9B Reaper drones from USA

Mighty Lion

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1331572058484981761

MQ-9B and Predator-B are the same thing.



In a sign of growing closeness between India and the United States amid conflict with China, the Indian Navy has inducted two Predator-B drones from an American firm on lease for carrying out surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region and which can also be deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

The American-origin drones have been inducted by the Navy under the emergency procurement powers granted by the Defence Ministry in view of the India-China border conflict.

"The drones arrived in India in the second week of November and were inducted into flying operations on November 21 at Indian Navy base at INS Rajali," top government sources told ANI.

The drones have already started flying operations and with an endurance capability of being in the air for over 30 hours, they are proving to be a big asset for the maritime force, they said.

An American crew from the vendor is also accompanying the equipment and would help the Navy to operate the machines, the sources said.

The drones are flying in Indian colours and would be on lease with India for one year even as the three services are preparing the case for acquiring 18 more such drones from the US, the sources said.

India and America have been working very closely during the ongoing conflict against Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh including help in surveillance and information sharing in all domains, the sources said.

Sources said the option of leasing weapon systems has been provisioned under the Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020 and the Defence Procurement Manual -2009 and helps in saving funds and the responsibility of maintenance also lies with the vendor, the sources said.

India may deploy Predator drones along LAC

In a sign of growing closeness between India and the United States amid conflict with China, the Indian Navy has inducted two Predator drones from an American firm on lease for carrying out surveillance in the Indian Ocean Region and which can also
HostileInsurgent

It is for early training so that when 30 MQ-9 Reaper Drones are ordered, they are ready to induct and crew already trained coz I don’t think theres a point getting two reapers for operational use.

I'm waiting for this deal the most.

 
HostileInsurgent

30 Actually, and this is not panic buying as some chinese trolls are saying, it was in Navy’s plans. For acquiring 22 such systems.

IAF is not interested In these but more interested in Predator-C Avenger drones.


1606309138723.jpeg

IAF will not but Predator-B MQ-9 Reapers, IAF is interested in 100 Predator-C Avenger drones.

Trolls incoming in 3... 2... 1...
 
suyog chavan

Recently heard they were planning for armed Rustom-II, maybe, this might be the right time to avail the opportunity to arm them, or alter the design to some extent.
 
