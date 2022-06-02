What's new

Breaking: Imran Khan files pre arrest bail in Peshawar High Court

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,882
2
4,512
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Allah-is-the-best-of-all-planners.jpg
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,586
1
50,974
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Will all the others hell bent on propaganda against the institutions also do the same? Don't know if they will get the luxury of pre arrest bails
 
shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2022
161
0
350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
I have been thinking the same why IK is not activating PHC to stand against the sold out oppresssive courts. The president also needs to come on front foot and be more active vocally also in media. He is basiclly behaving like mamnoon 2.0 right now.
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,599
-2
9,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ARMalik said:
If IK thinks that if he gets bail then he won't be arrested than honestly this guy is a complete Idiot.
Click to expand...
Arrest on what first there should be a case. If punjab wants to do whatever she likes then kpk is free as well to do what needs to be done to protect their leader for the crimes he didnt even commit.
 
shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2022
161
0
350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
All patwairs will be on fire now.
70% of criminal cabinet can run this gov.
A bhagora criminal multiple agent can run this gov from london.
A criminal can be a PM and his son CM
A drug smuggler and murderer can be a IM

But a clean person cannot approach a court for protection against state oppression.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 5, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Areesh
Absconding PPP MNA Jam Karim Gets Protective Bail. Would Vote Against Imran to Fight for "Civilian Supremacy" and Save "Constitution"
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
PakSarZameen47
P
RescueRanger
Arrest warrant issued for Ishaq Dar
2 3
Replies
35
Views
817
xyx007
xyx007
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rana Sanaullah expresses desire to arrest Imran Khan
2 3
Replies
37
Views
832
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
muhammadhafeezmalik
Imran admits PTI protesters ‘also had pistols’ during long march
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
759
Mugen
Mugen
HAIDER
Emergency move in High court , can PM remove COAS ?.. Security high alert
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom