Breaking: Imran Khan files pre arrest bail in Peshawar High Court

Yes, Imran Khan is Ladla but less than your Mafroor leaderWill all the others hell bent on propaganda against the institutions also do the same? Don't know if they will get the luxury of pre arrest bails
Arrest on what first there should be a case. If punjab wants to do whatever she likes then kpk is free as well to do what needs to be done to protect their leader for the crimes he didnt even commit.If IK thinks that if he gets bail then he won't be arrested than honestly this guy is a complete Idiot.
What if Supreme court quashes his pre arrest bailTo prevent arrest, as far as possible.
Yes, Imran Khan is Ladla but less than your Mafroor leader