BREAKING - Imran Khan announces Islamabad March on Last Week of May [Video]

Ghazwa-e-Hind said: There is still time to call for Free and Fair Elections. It's the only demand of 220 million Pakistanis.

If these neutrals don't respond and listen to the will of the nation then once the march towards Islamabad starts no one must feel sorry for them what they get back in return. Nation still wants them to just step aside and set the date for the election and let the nation breath and stay united despite what has happened.They have broken all the laws and have brought the nation to the brink of war at itself, that's the sort of Pakistan we need or want. Our external enemies will be setting their party times too if we continue at this destructive path.