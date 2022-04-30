BREAKING - Imran Khan announces Islamabad March on Last Week of May [Video]

.,.,
Imran announces long march against ‘imported govt’ in last week of May
Deposed prime minister says his call is for entire nation, not just for PTI and also asks nation to hoist flags on Eid
News Desk
April 30, 2022
Former prime minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his party would hold a long march on Islamabad in the last week of May.
He said that the decision was taken during PTI's core committee meeting. "I am giving this call not just to PTI workers but to the entire country," Imran said in a video message.
"We are giving this call because our country has been shamed via a foreign conspiracy and Pakistan's most corrupt people have been imposed upon us."
He said that 60 per cent of the cabinet members are on bail. "The one who has become the prime minister, he is being called a crime minister. They have [corruption] cases worth Rs40 billion against them in FIA and NAB," he added.
Imran Khan urged every Pakistani to prepare for bringing ‘real freedom’, adding that the process of preparation would begin on Chand Raat — on eve of Eidul Fitr.
"I want to address the youth here in particular that you have to come out on Chand Raat with flags and let the world know that Pakistanis are a lively nation," he added.
The former prime minister claimed that his long march would be the “largest gathering in the history of Pakistan”. He said, "There will be an ocean of people which will let everyone know that from this point on, no country will ever impose a corrupt gang on this nation."
He further said that all decisions about Pakistan will be made by the Pakistanis from no onwards.
Deposed prime minister says his call is for entire nation, not just for PTI and also asks nation to hoist flags on Eid
tribune.com.pk