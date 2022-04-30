What's new

BREAKING - Imran Khan announces Islamabad March on Last Week of May [Video]

ghazi52

ghazi52

Imran announces long march against ‘imported govt’ in last week of May​

Deposed prime minister says his call is for entire nation, not just for PTI and also asks nation to hoist flags on Eid


News DeskApril 30, 2022

former prime minister imran khan screengrab

Former prime minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that his party would hold a long march on Islamabad in the last week of May.
He said that the decision was taken during PTI's core committee meeting. "I am giving this call not just to PTI workers but to the entire country," Imran said in a video message.


"We are giving this call because our country has been shamed via a foreign conspiracy and Pakistan's most corrupt people have been imposed upon us."
He said that 60 per cent of the cabinet members are on bail. "The one who has become the prime minister, he is being called a crime minister. They have [corruption] cases worth Rs40 billion against them in FIA and NAB," he added.
Imran Khan urged every Pakistani to prepare for bringing ‘real freedom’, adding that the process of preparation would begin on Chand Raat — on eve of Eidul Fitr.

"I want to address the youth here in particular that you have to come out on Chand Raat with flags and let the world know that Pakistanis are a lively nation," he added.
The former prime minister claimed that his long march would be the “largest gathering in the history of Pakistan”. He said, "There will be an ocean of people which will let everyone know that from this point on, no country will ever impose a corrupt gang on this nation."
He further said that all decisions about Pakistan will be made by the Pakistanis from no onwards.

M

mudas777

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
There is still time to call for Free and Fair Elections. It's the only demand of 220 million Pakistanis.
If these neutrals don't respond and listen to the will of the nation then once the march towards Islamabad starts no one must feel sorry for them what they get back in return. Nation still wants them to just step aside and set the date for the election and let the nation breath and stay united despite what has happened.
They have broken all the laws and have brought the nation to the brink of war at itself, that's the sort of Pakistan we need or want. Our external enemies will be setting their party times too if we continue at this destructive path.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

waqasmwi said:
Imran Niazi tumhari qismat main ab sarrkon par zaleel hona hi likha hai
Did you have similar opinion about PDM when it was on the roads every other month in previous govt?

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
There is still time to call for Free and Fair Elections. It's the only demand of 220 million Pakistanis.
Pakistan has no such thing. Outcome of every big elections is already decided by the establishment
 

