Obviously whatever Indians have is just out of this world technology. The best of the best..



Su30mki was also called the raptor of the east but Indians have lost all faith in it and now all their hopes lay with rafales , even their PM was saying "If they had rafales, the outcome would have been different"-- offcourse im talking about 27th Feb 2019 confrontation.



Moral of the Story:-



Never take Indian BS seriously.

