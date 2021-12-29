What's new

BREAKING: Huawei has set up a new foundry company called "Huawei Precision Manufacturing".

Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,154
1
20,476
Country
China
Location
United States
Stranagor said:
That's a good list of 5G partnership. I wonder how the US will force them into submission. By holding another democracy summit which only several people watch online?
Click to expand...
US might have overdrafted on the credit it has built over the decades. It's becoming one of the great powers, instead of THE Power.
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,240
-48
19,405
Country
China
Location
China
Stranagor said:
That's a good list of 5G partnership. I wonder how the US will force them into submission. By holding another democracy summit which only several people watch online?
Click to expand...
So many countries don’t even care what the US says anymore. US just doesn’t have the respect it used to have.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom