BREAKING: Huawei has set up a new foundry company called "Huawei Precision Manufacturing".

That's a good list of 5G partnership. I wonder how the US will force them into submission. By holding another democracy summit which only several people watch online?
US might have overdrafted on the credit it has built over the decades. It's becoming one of the great powers, instead of THE Power.That's a good list of 5G partnership. I wonder how the US will force them into submission. By holding another democracy summit which only several people watch online?
So many countries don’t even care what the US says anymore. US just doesn’t have the respect it used to have.That's a good list of 5G partnership. I wonder how the US will force them into submission. By holding another democracy summit which only several people watch online?