BREAKING: HK Announces the Return of the SL8

HK SL8 (HK USA)
A couple of months back HK shared a short video of an SL8 on a rack and caused a little stir. Today they shared that same video on their social media to announce the return of the HK SL8 to the US commercial market. The news comes hot on the heels of the successful return of the HK-made SP5K/MP5 to the US market. Many asked ‘what next?’, the SL8 appears to be the answer!
The HK SL8 was originally introduced onto the US market back in 1998. It was essentially the civilian version of Heckler & Koch’s G36. The US version, the SL8-1 fed from a 10 round single stack magazine and it appears the new model does too.
Original HK SL8-5 with original sights (via Wikimedia)
The SL8-4 fed from standard G36 magazines while the SL8-6, which was also sold on the US market, was discontinued back in 2010. The SL8 itself has become a collector’s item and often features in photos from HK’s hallowed Gray Room.
HK SL8 (HK USA)
From HK USA’s site:
The SL8’s Specs:Back by popular demand, the SL8 is an import-legal version of the G36 designed for precision shooting. It features a cold-hammer forged barrel with a recessed crown. The free-floating bull barrel is manufactured with the famous HK cannon grade steel. The G36/SL8 short-stroke gas piston, later featured in the HK416, ensures smooth, clean, reliable operation. The SL8 also features a short MIL-SPEC optics mount, match trigger, and an adjustable stock.
Caliber: .223 Remington
Length: 38.6 in
Height: 9.84 in
Barrel Length: 20.8 in
Magazine Capacity: 10 rounds
Trigger Pull: 4.5 lbs
Return Travel: .23 in
Barrel Profile/Twist: 6 grooves, right-hand twist
Weight (without magazine): 8.6 lbs
HK SL8 (HK USA)
The SL8 listed up on HK’s site appears to be all black, rather than the space grey model and has the classic long barrel, thumbhole stock with cheek riser and a top Picatinny rail.
According to HK’s website, an SL8 rifle with two 10-rd magazines has an MSRP of $1,699 while an SL8 rifle with two 10-rd magazines with grip wrap (CA Version) will set you back $1,749. Find out more over at HK USA’s site.
Are you excited about the return of the SL8? Let us know in the comments!
