: Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem has extended his support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir demanding the right to self-determination.“Yes, we support Kashmir and Kashmiris who are fighting for their right to self determination, because it is only this that will achieve a legal and political solution,” Qassem said.Besides this, Qassem also reiterated his loyalty to Pakistan for their assistance to the Palestinian cause.“I want to tell you that we have seen Pakistan closely, and seen them supporting the Palestinian cause in total. It is this that has convinced us in letter and spirit,” he said.Qassim made these comments, while speaking on the 32nd death anniversary of Arif Hussain Al Hussaini.In the video shared on social media, Qassem can be heard saying that, Hezbollah stands with the people of Pakistan and will support them.Hassan Nasrallah is the current Secretary General of Hezbollah since his predecessor, Abbas al-Musawi, was assassinated by the Israel Defense Forces in February 1992.