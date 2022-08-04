What's new

Breaking: Hamza Kukri has escapped to London

Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Why can’t the local british pakistanis in london teach these scoundrels a lesson forever? Protests outside avenfield does nothing…..
 
khail007

Mar 25, 2008
General Dong said:
Rumor has it Hamza Kukri has escaped to London for "back treatment". Not suprised. Will the sitting PM be next?


These filths of Pakistan's politics are only here when they see/expect to 'rule and loot' Pakistan, else London is their home.
The news is that they are devising a plan to welcome back the absconding criminal to Pakistan, which will be not easy but in the present situation, who knows?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Areesh said:
Tum donon sari zindagi in bhagoron k jootai polish karnai main hi laga di gai kia?
Gustaki maaf bhai hamaray khial mein Imran ki sisat sahi nahi ha. If he had united the whole nation and moderated his constant abuse strategy I would have loved him as my leader as I loved him as my cricket captain.
 
General Dong

General Dong

Jul 24, 2021
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
The Saudis just handed over 10 years of imprisonment to people breaking their laws. Just outside Avenfield, some got arrested recently.
While I dont agree with the 10 year harsh sentence.... are you really comparing people shouting slogans outside of your corrupt thieve leaders ill gotten posh residence in London, to people shouting slogans in the Prophets Mosque??
 
Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Which airport he used to fly out and which airline? Just visit or flee to uk permanently???
Why did immigration let him go this time?
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Gustaki maaf bhai hamaray khial mein Imran ki sisat sahi nahi ha. If he had united the whole nation and moderated his constant abuse strategy I would have loved him as my leader as I loved him as my cricket captain.
Gustakhi maaf merai bhai laikin aap in bhagoron ko is liye support nahi kartai kiyun k Imran ki siasat ghalat hai

App in ko is liye support kartai ho kiyun k woh jo biryani jo aap khatai rahai ho Lahore main aik makhsoos janwar ki. Woh biryani ka gosht aap ko in ko support karnai par majboor karta hai
 

