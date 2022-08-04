Breaking: Hamza has escapped to London

General Dong
Rumor has it Hamza Kukri has escaped to London. Not suprised. Will the sitting PM be next?
inka sara elaaj woheen hoga ab
The Saudis just handed over 10 years of imprisonment to people breaking their laws. Just outside Avenfield, some got arrested recently.Why can’t the local british pakistanis in london teach these scoundrels a lesson forever?
Rumor has it Hamza Kukri has escaped to London for "back treatment". Not suprised. Will the sitting PM be next?
Side effects of consuming copious amounts of khota biryani over the years unfortunately...@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @muhammadhafeezmalik
Tum donon sari zindagi in bhagoron k jootai polish karnai main hi laga do gai kia?
Gustaki maaf bhai hamaray khial mein Imran ki sisat sahi nahi ha. If he had united the whole nation and moderated his constant abuse strategy I would have loved him as my leader as I loved him as my cricket captain.Tum donon sari zindagi in bhagoron k jootai polish karnai main hi laga di gai kia?
While I dont agree with the 10 year harsh sentence.... are you really comparing people shouting slogans outside of your corrupt thieve leaders ill gotten posh residence in London, to people shouting slogans in the Prophets Mosque??The Saudis just handed over 10 years of imprisonment to people breaking their laws. Just outside Avenfield, some got arrested recently.
what about abusing power, side-lining laws & merit.. going extrajudicial?constant abuse strategy
Constantly lying and hate-mongering put me off from him. I was a bit interested in him during the Mushy era.what about abusing power, side-lining laws & merit.. going extrajudicial?
Gustaki maaf bhai hamaray khial mein Imran ki sisat sahi nahi ha. If he had united the whole nation and moderated his constant abuse strategy I would have loved him as my leader as I loved him as my cricket captain.
It's not ill-gotten dear written a lot on it here, can't be asked again.ill gotten posh residence in London