Breaking: Hamid Mir BBC interview on Hardtalk | Pakistani State has Failed in Justice | ISI/Army behind attacks on Journalists & Media

Is it surprising for us knowing Hamid Mir? And especially since Pakistan exposed Deep Pockets for propaganda?



However, he is useful for enemies. It's just how he is said to narrate a particular agenda driven propaganda. Despite of his venomous career, supporting BLA terrorists in the name of missing persons, propaganda against Military, passing Army's deployment details to TTP leadership and maligning Pakistan for 71 war and whatever he could lie about; he was never jailed nor attacked or assassinated. Speaking of attack and assassinated; reminds of him being shot while he had the dressing.abive his shirt for camera, immediately balmed ISI and then COAS recently asked him that he knew who tried to kill him yet he blames ISI/Army for that and there were witnesses around.



So, how could he still live but shamelessly. Not to mention that he was attacked by same people due to internal rifts, who hates Pakistan to the core. Given his history and blames and shoddy journalism especially he was recently exposed for malicious campaign against Pakistan Army/ISI, it was bound to happen. But that's not over yet. Who knows how much of his activities will be publicized and expose his true intention (my wish).