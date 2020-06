Abdelmalek Droukdel was born in 1970 in Algeria and fought in Afghanistan. He became leader of the Salafist Group for Preaching and Combat (GSPC) in 2004 before the group joined forces with Al-Qaeda to become in 2007 Al Qaeda in the islamic Maghreb of which he was the emir (leader).Sentenced thrice to death in absentia by the Algerian justice for his role in deadly terror attacks,hunted for decades,he will now follow the road to hell with courtesy of the French armed forces.