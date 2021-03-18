What's new

BREAKING: First ever starship super heavy booster is fully stacked

Go NASA!
I don't know, that Space X stuff is just not that exciting. Maybe it's me being sentimental and reminiscing about when I was a kid, and watching shuttle after shuttle launch in the 70's and 80's.
 
