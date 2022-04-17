Breaking : First bi-elections after Imran Khan ousted and PTI wins comfortably

So, how would this work, would the newly elected PTI member resign or keep their seat?National Assembly NA 33 contest
PTI : 21,651 votes
Runner up : 17,258
Around 4,500 votes difference in 2018, PTI deceased candidate won by just 800 votes margin.
It's Hangu. They don't have much population there anyways but what more striking is the difference of votes. In 2018, PTI win this seat by just 800 where as now the gap is around 4,500.Due to low turnout it seems
Depends what Imran Khan asks him to do. Victory is more symbolic and that's what matter most at the moment.So, how would this work, would the newly elected PTI member resign or keep their seat?
Its because of uncertainty of vote being wasted due to general election call and resignations.It's Hangu. They don't have much population there anyways but what more striking is the difference of votes. In 2018, PTI win this seat by just 800 where as now the gap is around 4,500.
PTI will not take 2/3 majority, SS/NS has been brought in to rig elections, they will have their own presiding officers, own ECP folks and Bureacrats, sorry Imran will be given 1/5th if this deserved seats in National assembly. This is all planned if PTI is not banned in foreign funding case.Imran Khan will make a comeback this year for his 2nd innings and this time inshallah he will get 2/3 majority.
No it's because you have 3 parties competing for federal governmentPTI will not take 2/3 majority, SS/NS has been brought in to rig elections, they will have their own presiding officers, own ECP folks and Bureacrats, sorry Imran will be given 1/5th if this deserved seats in National assembly. This is all planned if PTI is not banned in foreign funding case.
PTI will not take 2/3 majority, SS/NS has been brought in to rig elections, they will have their own presiding officers, own ECP folks and Bureacrats, sorry Imran will be given 1/5th if this deserved seats in National assembly. This is all planned if PTI is not banned in foreign funding case.
I wont agree with it. There are two parties now, PDM and PTI..No it's because you have 3 parties competing for federal government
With 3 parties, there's no way anyone can make a strong government