Breaking : First bi-elections after Imran Khan ousted and PTI wins comfortably

M

m_ali

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 28, 2019
3
0
2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
National Assembly NA 33 contest
PTI : 21,651 votes
Runner up : 17,258

Around 4,500 votes difference in 2018, PTI deceased candidate won by just 800 votes margin.
Click to expand...
So, how would this work, would the newly elected PTI member resign or keep their seat?
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,760
-1
13,978
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Asimzranger said:
Due to low turnout it seems
Click to expand...
It's Hangu. They don't have much population there anyways but what more striking is the difference of votes. In 2018, PTI win this seat by just 800 where as now the gap is around 4,500.

m_ali said:
So, how would this work, would the newly elected PTI member resign or keep their seat?
Click to expand...
Depends what Imran Khan asks him to do. Victory is more symbolic and that's what matter most at the moment.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,065
-1
4,620
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
It's Hangu. They don't have much population there anyways but what more striking is the difference of votes. In 2018, PTI win this seat by just 800 where as now the gap is around 4,500.
Click to expand...
Its because of uncertainty of vote being wasted due to general election call and resignations.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,319
0
4,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
alphapak said:
Imran Khan will make a comeback this year for his 2nd innings and this time inshallah he will get 2/3 majority.
Click to expand...
PTI will not take 2/3 majority, SS/NS has been brought in to rig elections, they will have their own presiding officers, own ECP folks and Bureacrats, sorry Imran will be given 1/5th if this deserved seats in National assembly. This is all planned if PTI is not banned in foreign funding case.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,550
-2
7,069
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
maverick1977 said:
PTI will not take 2/3 majority, SS/NS has been brought in to rig elections, they will have their own presiding officers, own ECP folks and Bureacrats, sorry Imran will be given 1/5th if this deserved seats in National assembly. This is all planned if PTI is not banned in foreign funding case.
Click to expand...
No it's because you have 3 parties competing for federal government

With 3 parties, there's no way anyone can make a strong government
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,053
5
6,294
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maverick1977 said:
PTI will not take 2/3 majority, SS/NS has been brought in to rig elections, they will have their own presiding officers, own ECP folks and Bureacrats, sorry Imran will be given 1/5th if this deserved seats in National assembly. This is all planned if PTI is not banned in foreign funding case.
Click to expand...

Exactly this is the reason why Supreme Court decision was changed after Bajwa met Sharif and both agreed what decision SC should announce.

The decision was out late night and SC read the same judgement.

Pathetic sold out banana Republic up for auction by the very people entrusted to protect its sovereignty.

💵🇺🇸

They gave IK 3 options, he selected new elections. When he realized IK is going to win he did not keep his words and brought in this imported government to rig the elections. Shameful American puppies.
 
S

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
164
0
286
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I saw a news post on tribune regarding this but cannot find now or they have moved this away from spotlight. I see nothing on Dawn as of now. Can someone confirm please?
 
NA71

NA71

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2009
2,383
2
3,951
Sensing the public mood... Right time.....
Screenshot_20220417-224157~2.png
 

