Breaking : First bi-elections after Imran Khan ousted and PTI wins comfortably

maverick1977 said: PTI will not take 2/3 majority, SS/NS has been brought in to rig elections, they will have their own presiding officers, own ECP folks and Bureacrats, sorry Imran will be given 1/5th if this deserved seats in National assembly. This is all planned if PTI is not banned in foreign funding case.

Exactly this is the reason why Supreme Court decision was changed after Bajwa met Sharif and both agreed what decision SC should announce.The decision was out late night and SC read the same judgement.Pathetic sold out banana Republic up for auction by the very people entrusted to protect its sovereignty.They gave IK 3 options, he selected new elections. When he realized IK is going to win he did not keep his words and brought in this imported government to rig the elections. Shameful American puppies.