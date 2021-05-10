What's new

BREAKING: Explosions heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sound

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,353
24
22,377
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We all know where all of this is heading.
Now they will start dropping their bombs on brothers.
May ALLAH SW.T. protect our Palestinian brothers & sisters.
 
Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
1,514
-1
3,480
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
dexter said:
We all know where all of this is heading.
Now they will start dropping their bombs on brothers.
May ALLAH SW.T. protect our Palestinian brothers & sisters.
Click to expand...
Palestinian heroes are firing with homemade light rockets and defending themselves with stones. Whole muslim world should be ashamed.
reflecthofgeismar said:
@Dariush the Great I just wanted to mark you here, so you get a better mood after my Jewish friendly writing but when I clicked on the Thread and saw THEN who made it... :woot:
Click to expand...
It's okay.. the guilt is torturing you for more than 8 decades already. You need to do something about it.
 
R

reflecthofgeismar

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 25, 2020
88
0
101
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Dariush the Great said:
Palestinian heroes are firing with homemade light rockets and defending themselves with stones. Whole muslim world should be ashamed.

It's okay.. the guilt is torturing you for more than 8 decades already. You need to do something about it.
Click to expand...
In the past I did think like many of the forum... as a German.
But since 5 years I (personal think) see things more realistic.

Nah dude, I wouldn't really mind If my grandfather was a Einsatzgruppenleiter and personal would have shot Jewish kids. I couldn't do anything about that (already happened then) and wouldn't be ashamed, wouldnt be proud either, just neutral about that (crime/crime-order).^^
He was normal Wehrmacht, did every f*cking "Feldzug" as an Officer and died with 27, 2 weeks before the war ended...
That's the reason I would, even as a (non-medial/propaganda) brainwashed JEW soldier, respect (lebanese) Hezbollah because they fight with uniform and with ROE (except some Radwan units but Israeli SpecOps do the same - without uniform/uniform of the enemy).
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,672
-4
10,060
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
dexter said:
We all know where all of this is heading.
Now they will start dropping their bombs on brothers.
May ALLAH SW.T. protect our Palestinian brothers & sisters.
Click to expand...
Syria is almost convinced to Start the war. Iran is present in Golan heights with airdefense systems Plus thousands of mortars and missiles ready to be fired at every Single point of Israel, Hezbollah is warming up its muscles. Gaza is already engaged and residents of west bank are prepared for the final Battle.

Gaza is not alone anymore. We just needed Syria completely fall in line and its already happened. USA is checked by eastern powers which makes them hesitant in supporting Israel. We are nearing 2022!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 6, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom