Breaking: Establishment's illegal crackdown on PTI

Sticky Thread to document the Establishment's illegal crackdown on PTI workers, supporters and social media activists to silence them.

So far:

1. Pro PTI commentators banned from most TV channels
2. Media blackout of massive PTI protests across the country
3. Raids against PTI social media team and other workers
4. Prominent PTI individuals placed on Exit Control List with no justification
Trying to arrest Salar Sultanzai now.

The Establishment has gone mad - there is only one solution for mad dogs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513543864044474376

General Bajwa, DG ISI and the top military leadership have to go - they are going to destroy the institutions they are leading.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513545960516956175
 
Trying to arrest Salar Sultanzai now.

The Establishment has gone mad - there is only one solution for mad dogs.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513543864044474376

General Bajwa, DG ISI and the top military leadership have to go - they are going to destroy the institutions they are leading.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513545960516956175
Why does it say "FIA" when there's no proof that it was FIA?

Who ordered "FIA" to raid Dr Arsalan's house at a time when PM IK had stepped down and a new PM / Interior Minister had not been elected...?

It is probably the ISI or even MI, which would make for this one of the saddest days in Pakistan's history.
 
Why does it say "FIA" when there's no proof that it was FIA?

Who ordered "FIA" to raid Dr Arsalan's house at a time when PM IK had stepped down and a new PM / Interior Minister had not been elected...?

It is probably the ISI or even MI, which would make for this one of the saddest days in Pakistan's history.
Salar Sultanzai says in his tweet that he received a call from the FIA.

That said, the Establishment will use whatever and whomever it needs to use to try and not leave its fingerprints, but we all know who's behind this crackdown against the PTi that started even before the NCM was passed:

1. Pro PTI commentators banned from most TV channels
2. Media blackout of massive PTI protests across the country
3. Raids against PTI social media team and others
4. Lightening quick judicial response to undercut any PTI attempt to obtain recourse from the Judiciary

Name and shame them every chance you get.
 
Just trying to build pressure on voices in PTI , the voices will continue until elections are announced

FIA Using 1980's tactics (Allegedly)
Without understanding the information is Distributed in none centralized manner (Distributed Networks)

Risks do exist that some elements may "fake" it and pretend to be Police or Army and commit crime

Viceroy of USA , Lord Shobaz the mini is head of Pakistan now


Witch hunt to take computers for intelligence gathering in case anything can be learned about any future planning for PTI
 
Just trying to build pressure

Using 1980's tactics

Without understanding the information is Distributed in centralized manner
Shabaz Gill was tweeting about significant internet slowdown in Islamabad earlier today. In his view, it might have been an attempt to prevent wide spread sharing of videos of the massive countrywide protests.

For now that's the only thing I've heard so I can't confirm if it was a normal temporary issue or done deliberately to prevent the dissemination of information via social media.

Mentioning it here for documentation purposes.
 
Salar Sultanzai says in his tweet that he received a call from the FIA.

That said, the Establishment will use whatever and whomever it needs to use to try and not leave its fingerprints, but we all know who's behind this crackdown against the PTi that started even before the NCM was passed:

1. Pro PTI commentators banned from most TV channels
2. Media blackout of massive PTI protests across the country
3. Raids against PTI social media team and others
4. Lightening quick judicial response to undercut any PTI attempt to obtain recourse from the Judiciary

Name and shame them every chance you get.
If only this deep state machinery would come into force against actual (urban, political) traitors.

It is reserved for chappal-wearing AK-toting 'traditional' militants OR to serve American interests OR to protect the deep state's power monopoly.

If only it were used to cleanse the Red Zone of economic/democratic terrorists (in creative ways). How different Pakistan may have been...
 
Who ordered "FIA" to raid Dr Arsalan's house at a time when PM IK had stepped down and a new PM / Interior Minister had not been elected...?
Same people ordered this, who sent lead FIA investigation officer in Shahbaz Sharif money laundering case on indefinite leave on April 8.

And also FIA's prosecution team did not appear before the court on the morning of April 11 when Shahbaz's case was set for 'Framing of Charges'. He was still not elected PM at that time.
 
They got caught selling their country with their pants down.

1649698083936.png








1649698241505.png

Now running around naked terrorising patriotic folks.
 

