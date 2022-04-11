Breaking: Establishment's illegal crackdown on PTI

AgNoStiC MuSliM
Sticky Thread to document the Establishment's illegal crackdown on PTI workers, supporters and social media activists to silence them.
So far:
1. Pro PTI commentators banned from most TV channels
2. Media blackout of massive PTI protests across the country
3. Raids against PTI social media team and other workers
4. Prominent PTI individuals placed on Exit Control List with no justification
================
Trying to arrest Salar Sultanzai now.
The Establishment has gone mad - there is only one solution for mad dogs.
General Bajwa, DG ISI and the top military leadership have to go - they are going to destroy the institutions they are leading.
