Breaking: ED seizes assets worth $730 million of Chinese giant Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Rs 5,551 Crore Assets Seized Over Forex Violations: Probe Agency The company started its operations in India in 2014 and started remitting the money in 2015. It has so far remitted foreign currency equivalent to Rs 5,551.27 crore to three foreign-based entities.

New Delhi: Central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) today seized over ₹ 5,500 crore from Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi over violations of the Indian foreign exchange law. The action has been taken against Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. The company (also called Xiaomi India) is a trader and distributor of mobile phones in the country under the brand name MI.The ED seized ₹ 5,551.27 crore from the bank accounts of the company under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.The central probe agency had initiated an investigation in connection with "illegal remittances" made by the company in February this year.