BREAKING Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces Agnipath scheme to strengthen armed forces, Future Ready Soldiers !

Well I agree with such structure of employment in armed forces as armed forces is the largest employer both in Pakistan and India. Take example of USA marines, army etc. Majority leave on completion of 10 years of service.

This should be the way forward. Hire individuals in armed forces for 10 years. And other departments 5 years. Extend their duration if they want to serve more and their past performance is above accepted range. Otherwise they get a one time lump-sum amount at the end of their (5 or 10 ) years service.
 
It's just an indirect way of saying we are making the regular force slimmer. Instead of cutting positions, we are giving those to tour of duty guys.
First, they will turn out to be like the Russian contract soldiers, soldiers of good times, who vanish when things get tough.
Second, this is a back-door method to get a private army trained free of cost by the Indian Army, for use by the promoters of the scheme in the civilian environment. As things become more and more bleak for them, as it becomes daily clearer that their administration of society, of political events, of the economy, of foreign affairs all have failed, they are looking for defences against the remaining institutions of the country revolting against them.
Third, how will they oppose the well-trained Pakistan Army, and Navy and Air Force? As it is, regular soldiers have had difficulties fighting them; will these comic-book caricatures be able to do better?

Those who support, defend, or gloss over this scheme are nothing short of traitors to the country.
 
So now all BJP hindutva terrorists will be given a free pass and legal immunity to be part of muslim extermination from Bharat under garb of military induction.

Nice going.

At some point, it's all meant to backfire. Muslims just learn the hard way as always.
 
Future of warfare is less manpower/human resource and more of technology anyways. But 4 years sounds like too short a time to judge whether the recruit is amongst 25% to be retained or 75% to be let go.
 
First, they will turn out to be like the Russian contract soldiers, soldiers of good times, who vanish when things get tough.
Second, this is a back-door method to get a private army trained free of cost by the Indian Army, for use by the promoters of the scheme in the civilian environment. As things become more and more bleak for them, as it becomes daily clearer that their administration of society, of political events, of the economy, of foreign affairs all have failed, they are looking for defences against the remaining institutions of the country revolting against them.
Third, how will they oppose the well-trained Pakistan Army, and Navy and Air Force? As it is, regular soldiers have had difficulties fighting them; will these comic-book caricatures be able to do better?

Those who support, defend, or gloss over this scheme are nothing short of traitors to the country.
this looks more of a political move then military.
 

