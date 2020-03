Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has raised issue about Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari’s presence in confidential meetings between the leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.According to a report by SkPakMedia, the crown prince has sent a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan conveying his reservations about Zulfi Bukhari being present in recent meetings, even confidential ones.Muhammad Bin Salman has also informed PM Imran that Zulfi Bukhari and other people not relevant to the content of the meeting should not be present in any future meeting.It's not that old article...You all know why I posted it now.Guys, if any of you had any doubt, clear it....Zulfi is clearly an IRANIAN MOLE in our set up.Saudis have same knack in detecting Iranians just like Pakistanis detect Indians. Imagine, Saudi prince directly asking us not to include this man in meetings...Saudis never pointed out any Pakistani like that.Saudis must have had credible intelligence that ZULFI BUKHARI, a step son in law of Imran Khan, is actually an Iranian MOLE....And look how this fu**er has brought hundreds of infected patients from Iran to Pakistan. This is sinister and rotten...A full fledged game is being played on our massom people.Guys, Iran has literally and silently penetrated her moles deep inside our official structure. There is EXTREMELY ALARMING thing....There must be an open debate on how to make sure Pakistani Shias not become useful idiots for Iran.TIME FOR A CLEAN UP....