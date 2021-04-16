Breaking! Covid19, Indian variant now under investigation in UK.

Taimoor Khan
It is beyond being criminal negligence.
electron microscope picture of the covid19 indian variant released:Indian origin home minister, Priti Patel, must explain as to how this Indian variant endup in UK. Why India, despite being epicenter of covid and now having it's own variant is not in red list of countries?
Lolelectron microscope picture of the covid19 indian variant released:
True, and this has now hit them in the faces. You should see the comments section on some of the right leaning papers.@waz Does this give you idea of the Indian soft and hard power. Pakistan was banged up on red list two weeks ago. India glowing red hot with covid radiating like a nuclear fallout and now we even have a Indian variant detected.
Hear what sky reporter said, why Pakistan and Bangladesh is on red list and India isnt?True, and this has now hit them in the faces. You should see the comments section on some of the right leaning papers.
Yep it's all turning very bad for them, and just reeks of double standards.Hear what sky reporter said, why Pakistan and Bangladesh is on red list and India isnt?
This is criminal negligence by Boris government and now heads must role. It's not like no one knew about India being epicenter of covid but reports of "Indian virus" was already known. There is no excuse on this, atleast priti patel must be fired.
It's more than criminal negligence, despite Pakistan being put on red list with much lower number of cases compared to India, India still remains on the green list, I would not be surprised if Boris announces further Covid restrictions.Yep it's all turning very bad for them, and just reeks of double standards.