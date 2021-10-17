What's new

#BREAKING: Colin Powell, former U.S. secretary of state, died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

This uncle Tom bastard was a liar and responsible for the destruction of Iraq and millions of deaths.
 
RIP Mr. Powell
If you believe in a God and the afterlife, judgement etc., then you can rest assured that there are special places in Hell reserved for the likes of Colin Powell who has blood of millions on his hands, including infants, toddlers, children, women, elderly, men etc., and all of them innocent.
 
