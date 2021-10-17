BREAKING: Colin Powell, former U.S. secretary of state, died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 84.

All the Iraq war veterans are leaving. First Donald Rumsfeld and now Colin Powell.
How are they veterans, the cowardly bastards sat behind a desk and told lies and got millions of innocent people killed on fabricated WMD BS.
Somehow Dick Cheney is still alive...
If you believe in a God and the afterlife, judgement etc., then you can rest assured that there are special places in Hell reserved for the likes of Colin Powell who has blood of millions on his hands, including infants, toddlers, children, women, elderly, men etc., and all of them innocent.RIP Mr. Powell