Breaking : CJP takes sutomuto action against Govt involvement in prosecution

Salza

Salza

Dec 20, 2014
Another major blow to imported govt who were trying to amend NAB laws and save themselves from serious crime cases.

Yesterday Imran Khan also requested SC to take up corruption against Sharif family.
 

Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
Seems like orders coming thick and fast from establishment.

Either way, its a lollipop. Imran Khan should continue with the public pressure.

This only reinforces the fact that the institutions are broken and only do the bidding of establishment.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam

Its seems the one's who brought them into power are not pleased with their performance. The tide seems to be turning against this lot it seems.

Unfortunately, the trust in the judicial system is lost and will take a long time to correct. Whether or not it is true but justice system's reputation has been dealt a serious blow and all these decisions and observations are seen as being influenced by more than the law and facts of the case.
 
khail007

Mar 25, 2008
USA won't let their puppets down, those who are 'not pleased' with this government will soon become 'pleased'.
The Court could not harm their God Father 'Sharif Dynasty'. Recently God Father released tiny 'loans' for the homes of 'homeless judges'.
 
pakman12

Aug 20, 2014
Olympus81 said:
Seems like orders coming thick and fast from establishment.

Either way, its a lollipop. Imran Khan should continue with the public pressure.

This only reinforces the fact that the institutions are broken and only do the bidding of establishment.
Or maybe the judges have woken up and finally decided they should try to uphold law and order. No sane country would allow theives to blatantly come into power and wipe out all cases against themselves.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam

Its seems the one's who brought them into power are not pleased with their performance. The tide seems to be turning against this lot it seems.

Unfortunately, the trust in the judicial system is lost and will take a long time to correct. Whether or not it is true but justice system's reputation has been dealt a serious blow and all these decisions and observations are seen as being influenced by more than the law and facts of the case.
So what was the point of this topi drama?

Didn’t milstablishment already know they are incompetent?

Bajwa ne awein rozedar’a di baad dawa le? Was it an ego issue?

What purpose did it serve?

Did Bajwa just want to send a friendly reminder to the world that Pakistan is a kela republic?
 
Olympus81

Apr 18, 2022
Salza said:
Naah. Political landscape is changing quickly. Efforts are being made to rectify the huge blunder.


Warning shots are now being given to leave asap else .........
Rectify is not enough bhai. Complete disconnect of establishment from politics and foreign policy.

Or else PTI will be facing the same situation tomorrow.

pakman12 said:
Or maybe the judges have woken up and finally decided they should try to uphold law and order. No sane country would allow theives to blatantly come into power and wipe out all cases against themselves.
Although I’d like to believe that but we all know the truth.

Ye sab lollipop hai. PTI has a golden chance of putting establishment back to it’s place and they should not let go.
 
Verve

Verve

May 15, 2014
:lol:

Orya says that PTI's Review Petition is going to be taken up and SC will refer the matter back to Speaker - therefore NA would stand dissolved.

Watch as China will miraculously loan Pakistan money when interim government takes over. KSA and UAE will change stance too then. Tough economic decisions will be taken by interim government.
 

