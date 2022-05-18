Breaking : CJP takes sutomuto action against Govt involvement in prosecution

Naah. Political landscape is changing quickly. Efforts are being made to rectify the huge blunder.Lollipop, nothing else.
Warning shots are now being given to leave asap else .........Estab putting N league back in it's place and not giving them a totally free hand.
Seems like orders coming thick and fast from establishment.
Either way, its a lollipop. Imran Khan should continue with the public pressure.
This only reinforces the fact that the institutions are broken and only do the bidding of establishment.
Nah - doubt it. These are just cosmetic moves.
Its seems the one's who brought them into power are not pleased with their performance. The tide seems to be turning against this lot it seems.
Unfortunately, the trust in the judicial system is lost and will take a long time to correct. Whether or not it is true but justice system's reputation has been dealt a serious blow and all these decisions and observations are seen as being influenced by more than the law and facts of the case.
Rectify is not enough bhai. Complete disconnect of establishment from politics and foreign policy.
Warning shots are now being given to leave asap else .........
Although I’d like to believe that but we all know the truth.Or maybe the judges have woken up and finally decided they should try to uphold law and order. No sane country would allow theives to blatantly come into power and wipe out all cases against themselves.