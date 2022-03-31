What's new

Breaking: Chinese Foreign Minister Says Won't Let Cold War Mentality Prevail

V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Nov 22, 2013
Chinese FM says that China will not allow the Cold War mentality to prevail in the region. What USA is trying to do in the region (AKA REGIME CHANGE IN THE REGION) is not acceptable.
 
Steppe Wolff

Steppe Wolff

Jul 1, 2021
The Yanks have been acting as bullies to small countries for too long. Rise of China will keep them in check specially in our region. And Chinese have a thing that they don’t interfere internally in other countries too.
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Nov 22, 2013
Bleek said:
Are the Chinese going to tell Uncle Sam to back off?
China might take a stand this time because the US took it too far. China has worked to develop a strong sentiment of regionalism in the M.E, and South Asia, yet the US finds it very easy to disrupt the whole system. All the US had to do was fund the Nawaz-Zardari complex to topple the government.

If it becomes so convenient that the US can undo years of Chinese investments in a single audio call, then there is something really wrong with the system. China just shove a 3-foot bamboo up Bajwa's bottom to push the reset button of his "neutrality".
 
A

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
As long as we Pakistanis are not standing

No one will take a standing for us

If we had challenged US on international level for intervening in our internal politics then china would have stood by us

But instead of that we are deciding that should we accept US demands and sacrifice our PM(who is loved my whole nation)

Here 'we' means they guys who call shots in decision making of state of Pakistan
 
Steppe Wolff

Steppe Wolff

Jul 1, 2021
V. Makarov said:
China might take a stand this time because the US took it too far. China has worked to develop a strong sentiment of regionalism in the M.E, and South Asia, yet the US finds it very easy to disrupt the whole system. All the US had to do was fund the Nawaz-Zardari complex to topple the government.

If it becomes so convenient that the US can undo years of Chinese investments in a single audio call, then there is something really wrong with the system. China just shove a 3-foot bamboo up Bajwa's bottom to push the reset button of his "neutrality".
So disappointing for us that outside countries need to interfere in our internal matters for us. The system is so corrupt and full of leeches that ordinary Pakistanis can’t do jack shit about it.

The other option could be that Pakistanis come out in streets like Turks did.

lastofthepatriots said:
Can we change name from Pakistan Army to Defence Housing Army?
Aren’t the two names synonymous?
 
