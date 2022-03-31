Breaking: Chinese Foreign Minister Says Won't Let Cold War Mentality Prevail

Bleek said: Are the Chinese going to tell Uncle Sam to back off? Click to expand...

China might take a stand this time because the US took it too far. China has worked to develop a strong sentiment of regionalism in the M.E, and South Asia, yet the US finds it very easy to disrupt the whole system. All the US had to do was fund the Nawaz-Zardari complex to topple the government.If it becomes so convenient that the US can undo years of Chinese investments in a single audio call, then there is something really wrong with the system. China just shove a 3-foot bamboo up Bajwa's bottom to push the reset button of his "neutrality".