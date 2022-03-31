Breaking: Chinese Foreign Minister Says Won't Let Cold War Mentality Prevail

V. Makarov
Chinese FM says that China will not allow the Cold War mentality to prevail in the region. What USA is trying to do in the region (AKA REGIME CHANGE IN THE REGION) is not acceptable.
Our own Establishment and Political Parties are doing bidding of the US. Why would the Chinese help us ?Are the Chinese going to tell Uncle Sam to back off?
Cause they've been sold outOur own Establishment and Political Parties are doing bidding of the US. Why would the Chinese help us ?
China might take a stand this time because the US took it too far. China has worked to develop a strong sentiment of regionalism in the M.E, and South Asia, yet the US finds it very easy to disrupt the whole system. All the US had to do was fund the Nawaz-Zardari complex to topple the government.Are the Chinese going to tell Uncle Sam to back off?
French Revolution type thing is required in this country . Brutal and Merciless . Na saanp choro na sapoley .Cause they've been sold out
They should be publicly hanged
I fully agree with you. Entire system needs a revamp.Cause they've been sold out
They should be publicly hanged
So disappointing for us that outside countries need to interfere in our internal matters for us. The system is so corrupt and full of leeches that ordinary Pakistanis can’t do jack shit about it.China might take a stand this time because the US took it too far. China has worked to develop a strong sentiment of regionalism in the M.E, and South Asia, yet the US finds it very easy to disrupt the whole system. All the US had to do was fund the Nawaz-Zardari complex to topple the government.
If it becomes so convenient that the US can undo years of Chinese investments in a single audio call, then there is something really wrong with the system. China just shove a 3-foot bamboo up Bajwa's bottom to push the reset button of his "neutrality".
Aren’t the two names synonymous?Can we change name from Pakistan Army to Defence Housing Army?