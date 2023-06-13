What's new

BREAKING: China's government is considering a large-scale stimulus package

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2019
2,131
-2
1,694
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
amp.cnn.com

China makes surprise rate cut as economic recovery loses steam | CNN Business

China’s central bank on Tuesday made a surprise cut to one of its key lending rates in a bid to shore up sputtering growth in the world’s second largest economy.
amp.cnn.com amp.cnn.com
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668521959506997251

finance.yahoo.com

China's yuan strikes 6-month low after PBOC cuts interest rate

China's yuan weakened to a six-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the Chinese central bank lowered a short-term lending rate to help the economy through its shaky post-pandemic recovery. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90%...
finance.yahoo.com

1686668198868.png




terror king xi is the best thing to have happened to the west
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
3,519
-40
3,465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
CIA Mole said:

Subscribe to read | Financial Times

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
www.ft.com www.ft.com
amp.cnn.com

China makes surprise rate cut as economic recovery loses steam | CNN Business

China’s central bank on Tuesday made a surprise cut to one of its key lending rates in a bid to shore up sputtering growth in the world’s second largest economy.
amp.cnn.com amp.cnn.com
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668521959506997251

finance.yahoo.com

China's yuan strikes 6-month low after PBOC cuts interest rate

China's yuan weakened to a six-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the Chinese central bank lowered a short-term lending rate to help the economy through its shaky post-pandemic recovery. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90%...
finance.yahoo.com
Click to expand...

Petro Yuan has arrived.

China can now print as much Yuan as they want.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
CNN: One of China’s biggest cities is so cash-strapped it’s calling in debts
Replies
7
Views
245
Song Hong
Song Hong
Get Ya Wig Split
🚨 REUTERS/CNN: China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand - PMI
Replies
1
Views
128
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
CNN: Chinese cities are so broke, they’re cutting medical benefits for seniors
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Russia launches deadly strikes across Ukraine as China’s Xi departs Moscow
Replies
0
Views
319
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
aziqbal
Government stimulus and greater exports can’t dig China’s economy out of a deep hole.
Replies
2
Views
563
epebble
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom