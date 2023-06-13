BREAKING: China's government is considering a large-scale stimulus package

Subscribe to read | Financial Times
China makes surprise rate cut as economic recovery loses steam | CNN Business
China’s central bank on Tuesday made a surprise cut to one of its key lending rates in a bid to shore up sputtering growth in the world’s second largest economy.
China's yuan strikes 6-month low after PBOC cuts interest rate
China's yuan weakened to a six-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the Chinese central bank lowered a short-term lending rate to help the economy through its shaky post-pandemic recovery. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90%...
