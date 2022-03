Mugen said: What can the Chinese do if Pakistanis are sold out? Esp. if those in power/security establishment are. Click to expand...

Only if we get rid of aprox. corrupt 4500 people, this country will start becoming a normal one.Zardari/Sharif/Mullah clans must be crushed! That will be the beginning.I dont care whether IK remains in power or not, but we should do everything to stop these corrupt people from coming back to power!