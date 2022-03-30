What's new

Breaking: China says it 'completely & extraordinary' supports Pakistani government in against American intervention.

IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,399
9
2,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


This issue seems to be getting very serious. It would be an extraordinarily uncharacteristic move for the Chinese to say what is being reported.

If indeed it is true that they have said this, it would have far reaching implications for Pakistan and Pakistani politics.

I don't see how the Chinese would issue a statement (whether through official or unofficial channels) like this at this crucial junction if they don't fully support IK and his government.

I suspect it is also a message for our military establishment to do something.

I'd wait for a Chinese source though.

Edit: apparently it has been posted on Chinese official media. Source posted in OP. That changes it a lot.
 
Last edited:
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,399
9
2,457
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam
Mugen said:
I agree with this, too late. They can be blocked from entering the scene.
Click to expand...


appliedfor said:
I think they are late now.
Click to expand...


As Rocky says 'It ain't over till it's over.

I'd wait for the vote know what's going on. Regardless of what the military says, even neutrality is a decision. We don't know what is going on behind the scenes but given this statement by the Chinese, my guess is a lot is going on.

Maybe we see some members of the opposition not getting to the assembly in time. Who knows. Let's wait and see.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,103
43
23,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These look like fake news accounts gents.



1. No blue tick. All the other Chinese state accounts have blue ticks.
2. It's got this odd underscore at the end. The only blue tick account i can see with the same format is the Pakistani embassy in China, which is where i think this has been copied from.
3. No that many followers
4. Unprofessional looking website, footer suggests it's powered by a Pakistani website.
5. Website is not on brand with any of the other Chinese govt websites


More evidence...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509099505295273988
 
Last edited:
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,726
0
4,528
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Obviously Chinese need to protect thier interests,they see IK as a good man, the rest of the opposition parties will buckle to American pressure and hence damage Chinese ties in the long run.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,103
43
23,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Genghis khan1 said:
It’s from verified state affiliated Twitter account
Click to expand...

@ChinaUrdu_ looks fake to me. I'm not an expert but here are a few things thats i found fishy...

1. No blue tick. All the other Chinese state accounts have blue ticks.
2. It's got this odd underscore at the end. The only blue tick account i can see with the same format is the Pakistani embassy in China, which is where i think this has been copied from.
3. No that many followers
4. Unprofessional looking website, footer suggests it's powered by a Pakistani website.
5. Website is not on brand with any of the other Chinese govt websites
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,442
-1
13,341
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
koolio said:
Obviously Chinese need to protect thier interests,they see IK as a good man, the rest of the opposition parties will buckle to American pressure and hence damage Chinese ties in the long run.
Click to expand...
Chinese were more happy with PMLN govt. China only got settled with IK govt since last year over CPEC projects. Anyways as far as they have cordial relations with Pak Army, it doesn't matter to them much. Though they started to like Imran Khan more.
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,744
0
2,015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam


Another possibility is the Supreme Court verdict regarding the vote of members against party. If it is said it wouldn't count then the whole ncv collapses.
Click to expand...
SC has postponed the hearing till Monday i think . so everything has moved against KHan now!
 
Mr.Cringeworth

Mr.Cringeworth

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2017
678
-1
856
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam


Another possibility is the Supreme Court verdict regarding the vote of members against party. If it is said it wouldn't count then the whole ncv collapses.
Click to expand...
Even then they might succeed as MQM has decided to join the opposition, they only need 4 to 5 more votes which can come from BAP and other small parties.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
1,479
0
1,888
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
China has good relationships with NS anyway, it doesn't matter too much who is in office. They could even just go directly to the military...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
Govt asked not to ‘condone’ Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine
Replies
5
Views
369
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Replies
1
Views
335
maithil
M
beijingwalker
China completes record-breaking warplane production goals for 2021
Replies
0
Views
204
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Joe Biden says he told Chinese President Xi Jinping it is 'never a good bet to bet against American people'
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Iñigo
I
N.Siddiqui
No Confidence Move linked to Pak in new Bloc of China, Russia, Western powers unleashes forces to sabotage O.I.C moot, taking a stance against west
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
3K
Darth.Vad3r
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom