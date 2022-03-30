Breaking: China says it 'completely & extraordinary' supports Pakistani government in against American intervention.

Dil_Pakistan
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2019
- 475
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
I agree with this, too late. They can be blocked from entering the scene.I think they are late now.
I agree with this, too late. They can be blocked from entering the scene.
I think they are late now.
It’s from verified state affiliated Twitter accountThese look like fake news accounts gents.
It’s from verified state affiliated Twitter account
Chinese were more happy with PMLN govt. China only got settled with IK govt since last year over CPEC projects. Anyways as far as they have cordial relations with Pak Army, it doesn't matter to them much. Though they started to like Imran Khan more.Obviously Chinese need to protect thier interests,they see IK as a good man, the rest of the opposition parties will buckle to American pressure and hence damage Chinese ties in the long run.
SC has postponed the hearing till Monday i think . so everything has moved against KHan now!Salaam
Another possibility is the Supreme Court verdict regarding the vote of members against party. If it is said it wouldn't count then the whole ncv collapses.
Even then they might succeed as MQM has decided to join the opposition, they only need 4 to 5 more votes which can come from BAP and other small parties.Salaam
Another possibility is the Supreme Court verdict regarding the vote of members against party. If it is said it wouldn't count then the whole ncv collapses.