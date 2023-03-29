beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 56,217
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
BREAKING: China and France Have Completed Their First LNG Gas Trade Using the Chinese Yuan| Mar 29, 2023 10:23 PM IST
BREAKING: China and France Have Completed Their First LNG Gas Trade Using the Chinese Yuan - Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index | 🌎 LatestLY
The latest Tweet by The Spectator Index states, 'BREAKING: China and France have completed their first LNG gas trade using the Chinese Yuan' 🌎 BREAKING: China and France Have Completed Their First LNG Gas Trade Using the Chinese Yuan - Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.
www.latestly.com