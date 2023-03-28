What's new

BREAKING: Canada has made a formal request to the U.S. asking it for up to 16 P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,997
-3
2,454
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1640469914006822913

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2023 – The Canadian Government today announced that it has submitted a Letter of Request through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales program, regarding the acquisition of up to 16 Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

“The P-8A is a proven multi-mission capability that meets all requirements and will protect Canada’s oceans and its borders for future generations. We look forward to working with the U.S. and Canadian governments to finalize this sale under the Foreign Military Sales process. Together with our Canadian industry partners ― CAE, GE Aviation Canada, IMP Aerospace & Defence, KF Aerospace, Honeywell Aerospace Canada, Raytheon Canada, and StandardAero ― we are committed to delivering 100% Industrial and Technical Benefits that will significantly grow Canada’s aerospace and defense industry.”

boeing.mediaroom.com

Boeing Statement on Canada’s Multi Mission Aircraft Project

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2023 – The Canadian Government today announced that it has submitted a Letter of Request through the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales program, regarding the...
boeing.mediaroom.com boeing.mediaroom.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
The Canadian government is considering buying 14 Boeing's P-8A
Replies
10
Views
454
SQ8
S
Kyusuibu Honbu
Bengaluru’s Sasmos To Supply For Boeing's P-8A: Report
Replies
0
Views
573
Kyusuibu Honbu
Kyusuibu Honbu
D
Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025. Can our country keep up?
Replies
7
Views
486
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Zsari
A hobby group may have the answer to what the U.S. shot down over Canada last week
Replies
2
Views
201
hirobo2
hirobo2
Zarvan
Germany Signs On For Five P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft
Replies
0
Views
785
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom