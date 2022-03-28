What's new

BREAKING : Canada chooses to buy F-35 fighter jet, will begin talks with Lockheed Martin

OTTAWA -- The Liberal government is expected to announce today that it will enter into final negotiations on purchasing the F-35 fighter jet.

Government and industry sources have told The Canadian Press the negotiations with manufacturer Lockheed Martin will be announced at a news conference this afternoon.

The sources spoke on the condition they not be named because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

While this doesn't mean a deal to purchase the stealth fighter is officially done, it does mean Canada is on the verge of finally choosing a replacement for its aging CF-18s.

Should negotiations fall through, the government retains the option to enter into talks with Saab, whose Gripen fighter came second to the F-35 in the competition.

Canada is planning to buy 88 new fighter jets to replace its CF-18s, with the government having budgeted up to $19 billion for the purchase.

The previous Conservative government announced a plan to buy 65 F-35s more than a decade ago, but backed off the deal amid controversy over the aircraft's cost and unproven track record.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised during the 2015 federal election campaign not to buy the F-35, but later allowed the stealth fighter to compete alongside other designs.

Global Enterprise is getting colossal

Germany
Japan
Canada
Israel
Italy
UK
Australia
South Korea
Switzerland
Poland
Norway
Finland
Denmark
Belgium
Netherlands
Singapore
Next in line:
Turkey
Spain
UAE
Greece
Portugal
Ireland

US is here to stay suckas!!!

Good buy I’m surprised Canada didn’t opt earlier. Economies of scale, close allies have a stake, latest tech what’s not to like.
 
waz said:
Good buy I’m surprised Canada didn’t opt earlier. Economies of scale, close allies have a stake l, latest tech what’s not to like.
No money. Our politicians are busying bribing people with people's money. Buying F-35 would be different. It is bribing US with people's money.
 
nang2 said:
No money. Our politicians are busying bribing people with people's money. Buying F-35 would be different. It is bribing US with people's money.
I think that Canadian politicians feel that spending on defense is a waste of money. Especially so for capital acquisitions. In the past, even second hand jets were considered just to keep the numbers up :laugh:. But recent events may have given them a renewed purpose.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
Indians were also very proud when we got our Rafales from the French.

These equipment cost both arms and legs.

Hence we feel proud that we are able to spend all our hard earned money to procure them.
I agree with this. It is a major cringe when people are proud of defense equipment bought from others. It is like I bought new shoes so I am proud :laugh:
 

