What's new

BREAKING: BJP IT Cell ATTACKS Hassan Ali & Wife - The Wide Side

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,457
-2
2,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
yo wtf is wrong with them man lol haha
They are saying people are attacking Hasan Ali because he is Shia (forcing a shami situation) and married an Indian

A- how do you know if he is Shia or not? - he is probably not as far as we know
but how do you even figure it out lol? he plays cricket not an imam masjid for crying out loud (not that it ever mattered)

People used to butcher Akmal, Sarfraz etc a 1000 times more than they are doing to Hasan where everyone is largely trying to cheer him up
besides people aren't even that mad tbh...

even after losing a semi final
people are trolling, joking around finding humor in all of it
awesome to see

maxresdefault (3).jpg
 
Last edited:
GHALIB

GHALIB

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2018
7,311
-70
3,295
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
yo wtf is wrong with them man lol haha
They are saying people are attacking Hasan Ali because he is Shia (forcing a shami situation) and married an Indian

A- how do you know if he is Shia or not? - he is probably not as far as we know
but how do you even figure it out lol? he plays cricket not an imam masjid for crying out loud (not that it ever mattered)

People used to butcher Akmal, Sarfraz etc a 1000 times more than they are doing to Hasan where everyone is largely trying to cheer him up
besides people aren't even that mad tbh...

even after losing a semi final
people are trolling, joking around finding humor in all of it
awesome to see

View attachment 792765
Click to expand...
I like it and enjoyed it .
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2018
7,311
-70
3,295
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
LOL Your daughter is ready to marry a Pakistani. :yay:
Click to expand...

I have already advocated all boys and girls marry according to their understanding and choice irrespective of religion caste creed country . Give your daughter chance to chose her life partner free from religion caste creed country .
Dalit said:
LOL You must be burning like charcoal.
Click to expand...
You know where you got burnt after the most entertaining match , Hun Aram hai ? :D :D :D
Sainthood 101 said:
yo wtf is wrong with them man lol haha
They are saying people are attacking Hasan Ali because he is Shia (forcing a shami situation) and married an Indian

A- how do you know if he is Shia or not? - he is probably not as far as we know
but how do you even figure it out lol? he plays cricket not an imam masjid for crying out loud (not that it ever mattered)

People used to butcher Akmal, Sarfraz etc a 1000 times more than they are doing to Hasan where everyone is largely trying to cheer him up
besides people aren't even that mad tbh...

even after losing a semi final
people are trolling, joking around finding humor in all of it
awesome to see

View attachment 792765
Click to expand...
Problem is with Pakistani politician who declared it war of Islam . Religion should be separated from sports .
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,457
-2
2,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
GHALIB said:
I have already advocated all boys and girls marry according to their understanding and choice irrespective of religion caste creed country . Give your daughter chance to chose her life partner free from religion caste creed country .


You know where you got burnt after the most entertaining match , Hun Aram hai ? :D :D :D


Problem is with Pakistani politician who declared it war of Islam . Religion should be separated from sports .
Click to expand...
yeah one baboon of a politician who is considered a joke - 1000s of memes

In return the kind of things multiple Indian politicians have said...
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,457
-2
2,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
GHALIB said:
By the way he is your home minister , most powerful after prime minister .
Click to expand...
not in Pakistan, multiple portfolios are more powerful than him
besides home minister called Bangladeshis termites

Is this the official policy of GOI towards Bangladeshis, is this representative of Indian attitude towards Bangladeshis?
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2018
7,311
-70
3,295
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
not in Pakistan, multiple portfolios are more powerful than him
besides home minister called Bangladeshis termites

Is this the official policy of GOI towards Bangladeshis, is this representative of Indian attitude towards Bangladeshis?
Click to expand...
Shekh Rashid is most powerful , you know from where he gets his power .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom