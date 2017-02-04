BREAKING: BJP IT Cell ATTACKS Hassan Ali & Wife - The Wide Side

yo wtf is wrong with them man lol hahaThey are saying people are attacking Hasan Ali because he is Shia (forcing a shami situation) and married an IndianA- how do you know if he is Shia or not? - he is probably not as far as we knowbut how do you even figure it out lol? he plays cricket not an imam masjid for crying out loud (not that it ever mattered)People used to butcher Akmal, Sarfraz etc a 1000 times more than they are doing to Hasan where everyone is largely trying to cheer him upbesides people aren't even that mad tbh...even after losing a semi finalpeople are trolling, joking around finding humor in all of itawesome to see