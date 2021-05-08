BREAKING: Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Published at 02:32 pm May 8th, 2021Representational PhotoThe variant was detected from a sample collected at a Dhaka hospital, says the IEDCRBangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, says the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).The variant has been detected from a sample collected at the Evercare Hospital in capital Dhaka, said ASM Alamgir, the chief scientific officer of the government’s disease control agency.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described it as a "variant of interest," suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.India is battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus that has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums.