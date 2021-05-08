BREAKING: Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Destranator
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 20, 2018
- 1,778
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant
Published at 02:32 pm May 8th, 2021
Representational Photo Bigstock
The variant was detected from a sample collected at a Dhaka hospital, says the IEDCR
Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, says the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
The variant has been detected from a sample collected at the Evercare Hospital in capital Dhaka, said ASM Alamgir, the chief scientific officer of the government’s disease control agency.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described it as a "variant of interest," suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
India is battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus that has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums.
More to follow...
Published at 02:32 pm May 8th, 2021
Representational Photo Bigstock
The variant was detected from a sample collected at a Dhaka hospital, says the IEDCR
Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, says the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
The variant has been detected from a sample collected at the Evercare Hospital in capital Dhaka, said ASM Alamgir, the chief scientific officer of the government’s disease control agency.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described it as a "variant of interest," suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
India is battling a devastating second wave of the coronavirus that has overwhelmed hospitals, morgues, and crematoriums.
More to follow...
Bangladesh reports first case of Indian Covid-19 variant
The variant was detected from a sample collected at a Dhaka hospital, says the IEDCR
www.dhakatribune.com