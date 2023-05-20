What's new

Breaking: Bakhmut has been liberated to be called Artemovsk

aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,598
-11
8,049
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659905529370624000

IMG_7113.jpeg
IMG_7114.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659915761467400193

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659920388208377857
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
15,180
3
20,929
Country
United States
Location
United States
aziqbal said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659905529370624000

View attachment 930631 View attachment 930632

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659915761467400193

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659920388208377857
Click to expand...

A strategically worthless city at the cost of 50-70K Russians KIA/WIA thereby fixing and exhausting Russian forces and give time for Ukraine to prepare its offensive. Ukraine has held back 20 brigades of over 60K troops.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659609060373676058
 
Vergennes

Vergennes

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 25, 2014
7,954
61
17,984
Country
France
Location
France
onebyone said:
Bakhmut/Artyomovsk has been liberated. One for the military annals. Wagner almost single-handedly humiliates the WHOLE of NATO.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659909622264627202
Click to expand...

Russians and their bots are so funny thinking they "defeated whole of NATO", if NATO was really involved Russians would be pulverized plain and simple. Russians are now comparing Bakhmut to feats of the WW2 to justify their miserable performance.

Meanwhile the real humiliation is a PMC achieving what the "world's second most powerful army" couldn't. Bakhmut no longer exists, it's just a bunch of ruins.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
15,180
3
20,929
Country
United States
Location
United States
Vergennes said:
Russians and their bots are so funny thinking they "defeated whole of NATO", if NATO was really involved Russians would be pulverized plain and simple. Russians are now comparing Bakhmut to feats of the WW2 to justify their miserable performance.

Meanwhile the real humiliation is a PMC achieving what the "world's second most powerful army" couldn't. Bakhmut no longer exists, it's just a bunch of ruins.
Click to expand...

Not a single piece of US heavy armor has seen combat yet. That says it all
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
7,593
-7
12,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
F-22Raptor said:
A strategically worthless city at the cost of 50-70K Russians KIA/WIA thereby fixing and exhausting Russian forces and give time for Ukraine to prepare its offensive. Ukraine has held back 20 brigades of over 60K troops.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659609060373676058
Click to expand...
Grapes are sour :lol:
I've told in initial days that at the end Russia is going to win anyway.
Now go have a glass of beer and relax.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Ukrainian troops withdraw from some areas amid unrelenting Russian attacks on Bakhmut
Replies
13
Views
440
nahtanbob
N
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
2 Canadians killed in Ukraine's bloodiest battle in Bakhmut
Replies
0
Views
225
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
K
Pakistani Made Grad rockets not Good
2 3 4 5
Replies
72
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Neelo
Pakistan's "Liberal" Elite Have Exposed Themselves As Frauds
Replies
0
Views
87
Neelo
Neelo
Muhammed45
Moscow could destroy US, Patrushev warns
2
Replies
20
Views
981
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom