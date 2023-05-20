Breaking: Bakhmut has been liberated to be called Artemovsk

Bakhmut/Artyomovsk has been liberated. One for the military annals. Wagner almost single-handedly humiliates the WHOLE of NATO.
Russians and their bots are so funny thinking they "defeated whole of NATO", if NATO was really involved Russians would be pulverized plain and simple. Russians are now comparing Bakhmut to feats of the WW2 to justify their miserable performance.
Meanwhile the real humiliation is a PMC achieving what the "world's second most powerful army" couldn't. Bakhmut no longer exists, it's just a bunch of ruins.
Grapes are sourA strategically worthless city at the cost of 50-70K Russians KIA/WIA thereby fixing and exhausting Russian forces and give time for Ukraine to prepare its offensive. Ukraine has held back 20 brigades of over 60K troops.