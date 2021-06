Breaking!!! Bahria Town ATTACKED by MOB - FIRE Everywhere

Protesters attack Bahria Town Karachi | SAMAA Hundreds of protesters attacked on Sunday Bahria Town Karachi and set fire to several shops and vehicles in the housing society, the police and residents said. A large number of protesters were staging a sit-in outside the housing society off the Super Highway. They were protesting what they say...

A large number of protesters were staging a sit-in outside the housing society off the Super Highway.They were protesting what they say their forceful eviction from their ancestral lands in the vicinity.A heavy contingent of police was on the spot to deal with any untoward situation, while the Bahria Town management sealed the entrance with containers.But the protesters breached the barricaded gate and entered the housing society.A Suzuki car showroom and a fast food joint were among the establishments torched by the protesters, according to an eyewitness.The protesters looted at least two ATMs, said another resident, who wished to remain anonymous.The police managed to disperse protesters after some time.