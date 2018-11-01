/ Register

  Thursday, November 1, 2018

BREAKING : Asia Bibi Name Has Been Placed On ECL, Govt To File Review Petition

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by RangeMaster, Nov 1, 2018 at 6:04 PM.

  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:04 PM #1
    RangeMaster

    RangeMaster FULL MEMBER

    lo Gi..



     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:08 PM #2
    RangeMaster

    RangeMaster FULL MEMBER

    Last edited: Nov 1, 2018 at 6:28 PM
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:09 PM #3
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    State lost today. Very sad.

    They have also put petition to review SC verdict.
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:09 PM #4
    Wa Muhammada

    Wa Muhammada FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:09 PM #5
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid SENIOR MEMBER

    Good and wise decision by govt salute ik and pti for this they should not hear extremist liberals who want govt to use unnecessary force
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:10 PM #6
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    Government force use na kare, but we should be able to do whatever the heck we want yeah?
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:12 PM #7
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    Does the petition mean the present government supports executing the poor woman? That would be an ominous sign indeed.
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:15 PM #8
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Petition will mean case and decision will be reviewed

    TLP clowns will back down

    State has time to get ready for next time
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:16 PM #9
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Yeah, let her go out of Pakistan so that she can join the likes of Bhensa to do propaganda against Pakistan and the religion.
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:17 PM #10
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    No idea.

    She may or may not have. But to give into demands of these terrorists? How does that look for Pakistan?
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:18 PM #11
    RangeMaster

    RangeMaster FULL MEMBER

    One strong step was needed to stop these scumbags from taking over and apparently we lost. Now Religious decisions will not be free of their interventions. I think soon we will be acquiring "Muslim Certificate" from these mullas to prove our identity.
    Someone please stop these people from intervening state affairs.
     
    Last edited: Nov 1, 2018 at 6:26 PM
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:19 PM #12
    CIS-TRANS

    CIS-TRANS FULL MEMBER

    This means that government to some extent have accepted that TLP have a significant following and going direct on them could have a potential to end current government and cause severe crisis throughout the country. Its TLP victory though.
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:19 PM #13
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Terrorist WTF are you talking about? ...BTW it is not over yet since appeal will be filed against the decision and until then she cannot leave the country anyway...so that makes total sense.
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:20 PM #14
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    If she has been acquitted, then she is free to go anywhere she chooses. I agree with you that filing such a petition would look very bad on many levels.
     
  Nov 1, 2018 at 6:21 PM #15
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid SENIOR MEMBER

    Next time to avoid this such cases should be resolved by lower judiciary carefully so no doubt arises on judgement
     
