Breaking: Apple introduces Vision Pro, a revolution in spatial computing

Ali_Baba said:
That price of 3499 is crazy - way out of my league and then some !!!!! I am sure it will have good tech but i cannot justify the price.
They would have to bring the price down. Sales won't do well at this price.

Also reminds me of this.

2nd-crop_hi-res-CS3-1.png
 
Dead on arrival for that price of $3500.

Even corporate customers have much better alternatives that can be connected to a PC.
 
KAL-EL said:
Like most high tech, will at first be pricey and only limited to mostly early adopters
bro just by hearing the price I feel broke lol but hey this is America, the more you hard work the more you make and then you can afford anything you want, Would I buy one ? that is something I am not sure but it sure does looks impressive, now imagine something like that with Tesla :o:
@Hamartia Antidote what do you think? a Glasses/Gadget like this with tesla auto-pilot or just a full 360 Degree Display :D
 

