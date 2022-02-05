What's new

Breaking : another Pakistani post under attack by terrorists

IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,218
8
20,840
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
People say we can't go to war, guess what we are already at war. The difference is that up till now this is only a one-sided war where the enemy is enjoying while we are in constant bleeding of both men and resources. This cannot go on forever and we have come to a point where it is now imperative that the enemy feels the heat as well.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,984
52
21,956
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
When u have extension shuda chief, you’ll bear the consequences. That’s what history tells us. Every single chief who got extension end it up with failures and compromises National security. PM and Chief both r topi drama same as we had at the time of Nawajo & Zardari (Kiyani). RS was the only one who did a great job along with Nadeem Ashfaq, Naveed Mukhtar & Gen Rizwan …

This clown chief and PM both r more concerned about optics and coverage quite frankly.. kuch ko ja kar sahi jaga pe lagni hey unkay kiye yehi kafi hay
“Mainay eek beeakoof se behas lagaye aur may haar gaya” shaba keep ***** this fatu govt jisko Chief batata hay kia kehna aur karna hay kaka aaj lol
 
Last edited:
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,844
1
12,040
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I have been saying this for years and years like a broken record.

All roads lead to Afghanistan.

You will only be closer to winning this when there is a report of Pakistani airstrikes taking out thousands of them at a time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
America offers Reward for Information on the Murder of Avijit Roy in Bangladesh
Replies
7
Views
454
Atlas
Atlas
HAIDER
Balochistan terror attacks' handlers in Afghanistan, India: ISPR
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
SuvarnaTeja
S
Areesh
Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Balochistan's Tump
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
F
Gen Tahir Masood (R) (Air Defense) on HQ 9- P Air Defense System
Replies
4
Views
751
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
Stranagor
Chinese Couriers Break the Record by Delivering 100 Billion Parcels in 2021
Replies
0
Views
164
Stranagor
Stranagor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom