Agni-I, short-range nuclear capable ballistic missile, test-fired off Odisha coast

BALASORE: India successfully test fired indigenously developed nuclear capable Agni-I (A) ballistic missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Tuesday at 8.30 AM. The test was conducted by the Strategic Force Command of Indian Army.It was 18th version of the 700 km range missile from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore.The 15-metre-long Agni-I weighing 12 tonne can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg. The last trial was successfully conducted on November 22, 2016, from the same base.