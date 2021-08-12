BREAKING : Afghanistan: UK troops sent to get Britons out

What's new

Wow.... Seems like all the Western occupiers of Afghanistan have calculated that Taliban will take over Kabul in the next 6 days... And not next 6 months as they were predicting!!!

This is a faster collapse than even Vietnam!!!
i am afraid you are right, Kabul will fall soon. thats why massive evacuation effort has been announced. Panic must have ensued in Kabul.
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
There is always a need... One way or another.. don't worry. Be happy.
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Atleast these afgan talis never attacked Pakistan or any other country

there is already a deal between usa and talis
Media statements are different from what actually agreed on

everyone knows who made these foreign forces go away and they are the only winners and have the right to rule
Puppet gov never stay after the occupied forces left humiliated
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Cheerleading by the masses does not equate to cheerleading by the state. The state realizes both the advantages and disadvantages of a Taliban takeover, and is prepared to act accordingly. Its quite similar to how the Indian population believes they can settle the Kashmir Issue militarily, while the top brass of the Indian military is aware of their own limitations.

And the USA will most probably sanction Pakistan when it has completed its unceremonious retreat from Afghanistan.
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Its unfortunate part of war. Peace is important thats all is needed for Afghanistan.
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Got news for you, China and Russia are also supporting Talibans. You going to do your randi rona against them as well?

Btw, what happened to Indian support to Kabul regime? Or have you already left before yanks?
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Payback time to terrorist backed regime of india ,israel and usa.
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Send indian vedic sena to kabul ;ASAP
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
The rapid slide into irrelevancy has probably come as a shock to you and other Indians. Like in much of that part of the world, all of us on here do not give a flying f**k what you may think.
 
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.

Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
we cheer for anyone that fucks india in ***


meanwhile…
www.nytimes.com

U.S. Asks Taliban to Spare Its Embassy in Coming Fight for Kabul

The demand seeks to stave off an evacuation of the embassy by dangling aid to future Afghan governments — even one that includes the Taliban.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
