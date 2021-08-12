BREAKING : Afghanistan: UK troops sent to get Britons out

Taliban shouldn't spare any armed foreigner
Wow.... Seems like all the Western occupiers of Afghanistan have calculated that Taliban will take over Kabul in the next 6 days... And not next 6 months as they were predicting!!!View attachment 769235
Massive evacuation efforts by US announced from kabul
Wow.... Seems like all the Western occupiers of Afghanistan have calculated that Taliban will take over Kabul in the next 6 days... And not next 6 months as they were predicting!!!
This is a faster collapse than even Vietnam!!!
There is always a need... One way or another.. don't worry. Be happy.
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Atleast these afgan talis never attacked Pakistan or any other country
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Cheerleading by the masses does not equate to cheerleading by the state. The state realizes both the advantages and disadvantages of a Taliban takeover, and is prepared to act accordingly. Its quite similar to how the Indian population believes they can settle the Kashmir Issue militarily, while the top brass of the Indian military is aware of their own limitations.
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Its unfortunate part of war. Peace is important thats all is needed for Afghanistan.
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Got news for you, China and Russia are also supporting Talibans. You going to do your randi rona against them as well?
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Payback time to terrorist backed regime of india ,israel and usa.
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Send indian vedic sena to kabul ;ASAP
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
The rapid slide into irrelevancy has probably come as a shock to you and other Indians. Like in much of that part of the world, all of us on here do not give a flying f**k what you may think.
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?
Pakistani cheerleading of afghan taliban should never surprise anyone, they always supported these terrorists.
Earlier USA somewhat needed pakistan for logistics ,what happens when you are no longer needed ?