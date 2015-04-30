Breaking : Afghanistan govt offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence

In cities especially, those who are educated, activists, thinkers, writers, protesters, are moving targets. Between September 2020 and May 2021, the authorities have reported 180 targeted assassinations of journalists, judges, lawyers, human rights and women’s rights activists. They have been shot dead or blown up by car bombs.



The NDS, the Afghan intelligence service, sometimes warn people who are ‘on the list’. Others receive threats -- night-time calls or ‘night notes’ little slips of paper left on doors – or feel followed.



Whether the threat is real or imagined, the result is the same: each potential target reduces their movements, abandons any form of routine, such as going to the gym, going out to dinner with friends… ‘I keep turning around, walking in the street,’ says the young director of a radio station that he runs from home since closing their offices last November.



The Taliban claim none of these assassinations. But to those who feel targeted, it is clear that the Islamist fighters are cleaning up before taking power. The authorities, who publish these statistics daily, have opened no investigations, nor promised to do so.