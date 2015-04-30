What's new

Breaking : Afghanistan govt offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence

Afghanistan govt offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence

AFP, Doha,
  • AUG 12 2021, 16:58 IST
  • UPDATED: AUG 12 2021, 17:38 IST

Taliban fighters stand along the roadside in Ghazni on August 12, 2021, as Taliban move closer to Afghan capital after taking Ghazni city. Credit: AFP Photo


Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday.

"Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," the source said.

The Taliban seized the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni Thursday, just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, their most important gain in a lightning offensive that has seen them overrun 10 provincial capitals in a week.

The interior ministry confirmed the fall of the city, which lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway and serves as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south.

"The enemy took control," spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said in a message to media, adding fighting and resistance was still going on.

The government has now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan and is left holding a scattered archipelago of contested cities also dangerously at risk of falling to the Taliban.

---

Jamahir's comment : Why has no one posted this ? I have been saying for days that this will come. And the Western governments will not bother with the Taliban effectively ruling the country because the Taliban is not a progressive movement like the Solidarity Party of Afghanistan. The Western Crusader governments have a record of propping up regressive movements among Muslims, including Taliban. The Crusaders don't want to allow progressive Muslims to form governments.
 
power sharing under which authority?
Ghani insists he would be head of the caretaker govt. that would arrange fresh elections.
 
done worry, a couple of more weeks of the Taliban surge and ghani et al will be offering their arses up in the air in exchange for end to violence.
policy_67e6276446cc6336cc__sulaiman_edrissy.jpg
 
From July :
The Taliban on Friday said they don’t want to monopolise power, but insisted there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, also a member of the group’s negotiating team, laid out the insurgents’ stance on what should come next in a country on the precipice.
Shaheen said the Taliban will lay down their weapons when a negotiated government acceptable to all sides in the conflict is installed in Kabul and Mr. Ghani’s government is gone.


“I want to make it clear that we do not believe in the monopoly of power because any governments who (sought) to monopolise power in Afghanistan in the past, were not successful governments,” said Shaheen, apparently including the Taliban’s own five-year rule in that assessment.

“So we do not want to repeat that same formula.”

But he was also uncompromising on the continued rule of Mr. Ghani, calling him a war monger and accusing him of using his Tuesday speech on the Islamic holy day of Id-al-Adha to promise an offensive against the Taliban. Shaheen dismissed Mr. Ghani’s right to govern, resurrecting allegations of widespread fraud that surrounded Mr. Ghani’s 2019 election win.
1. In my not so detailed opinion about this Ghani will want to save his life so will accept the Taliban's position. They may give him retirement or possibly a lower government position.

2. The Taliban will not allow elections. They seem to be uncompromising on that especially when in recent days the Afghan National Army is simply unwilling to fight the perceived "religion"-derived legitimacy and ferocity of the Taliban, and also since the Americans have already said that they see the Taliban taking over Kabul in 30 to 90 days. The Taliban want mostly exclusive power and they are now set to achieve that.

An accurate cartoon.
 
Why would the taliban agree when they are driving the military change on the ground.

The west is sending in rescue forces to enable evacuation of their citizens

The whole world knows taliban have won are winning and reality is kabul will fall shortly.

I hope after victory the taliban will include all Afghans. But they must win decisively on the ground in order to ensure peace
 
so after defeating the whole World Taliban would share power with Worlds pawn!

no wonder this guy is under Indian influence! like his masters he is a nonsensical idiot!
 
All Afghans ?

From this article from two days ago :
In cities especially, those who are educated, activists, thinkers, writers, protesters, are moving targets. Between September 2020 and May 2021, the authorities have reported 180 targeted assassinations of journalists, judges, lawyers, human rights and women’s rights activists. They have been shot dead or blown up by car bombs.

The NDS, the Afghan intelligence service, sometimes warn people who are ‘on the list’. Others receive threats -- night-time calls or ‘night notes’ little slips of paper left on doors – or feel followed.

Whether the threat is real or imagined, the result is the same: each potential target reduces their movements, abandons any form of routine, such as going to the gym, going out to dinner with friends… ‘I keep turning around, walking in the street,’ says the young director of a radio station that he runs from home since closing their offices last November.

The Taliban claim none of these assassinations. But to those who feel targeted, it is clear that the Islamist fighters are cleaning up before taking power. The authorities, who publish these statistics daily, have opened no investigations, nor promised to do so.
One of her best friends, Fatima, was the first to be assassinated in June 2020. She was on her way to work at the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission when a bomb, placed under her car, killed her and her driver.
In the Taliban’s southern heartland, around their former bastion in Kandahar, Taliban fighters are settling bloody scores with government employees they consider traitors.

Rada, Mary, Laila tremble, and men with them. No one can today reassure them or assure them that night will not befall Afghanistan again. The only question, to be honest, is when.
Click to expand...
 
Taliban should demand presidency, finance ministry, defence ministry, education ministry, interior ministry and law ministry along with national security advisor position. ghani can have the ministry of sanitation. :lol:
 
For last 4 years Taliban and Kabul Regime have been meeting in Doha for a peace deal and it is shocking that they didn't agree to a power sharing formula during all these years. It is also surprising that US failed to assess the true capabilities of Taliban and ANA and the bloodshed that was in the offing. The most painful part is that Kabul Regime, Taliban and US failed the common Afghan and added more to their miseries.
 
Given ground situation, Taliban don't have any incentive to accept such proposals, Kabul government is already in power sharing how much more will they share. Also, as Kabul govt in it self is divided, possibility of a solid proposal is zero.
 
You forgot the burqa ministry, the long-hair-for-males ministry and the ban-music ministry. :D
 
