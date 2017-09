PHOTO: PTV NEWS/TWITTERPosters and advertisements calling for the liberation of Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura from Indian tyranny have popped up in different parts of Geneva.Local transport services such as buses and streetcars plying different routes of the city have been seen carrying ads demanding an end to Indian occupation and atrocities in these areas.Geneva is home to one of the four main UN offices and the 36th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is under way in the Swiss city.Pakistan and India have been at loggerheads ever since ‘Free Baluchistan’ posters appeared in the Swiss city. Pakistan claims that the posters were placed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist terror group responsible for much bloodshed in Baluchistan.Last week, Swiss Ambassador-designate Thomas Kolly was summoned to the Foreign Office by Additional Secretary for Europe Zaheer Janjua over the public display of anti-Pakistan posters and “an insidious paid campaign against Pakistan” being run by BLA in Switzerland.Swiss authorities, however, informed the Pakistan government that the display of such posters is not a violation of their laws.Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani later censured the Foreign Office, calling for expulsion of the Swiss ambassador after Bern refused to take action over anti-Pakistan activities by the outlawed group