In response to news of “fabricated accounts” about Abdullah bin Zayed .. Gargash: I invite our neighbors with wisdom and reason

Gargash said on his official page on Twitter: "Today I spoke with my brother Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed as we talk every day, and we laughed a lot about the fabrication of Qatari accounts," as he put it.The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Emirates added, in the same tweet on Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed: "I always pray for him with health, happiness and long life, and I pray for our neighbors with wisdom and reason," as he put it.Videos on Twitter had been shared by some accounts and their owners spoke of an assassination attempt against the Emirati Foreign Minister in the capital Abu Dhabi, which Gargash denied.